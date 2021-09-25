CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Yale grad student Matt Amodio crosses the $1 million mark in ‘Jeopardy!’

By Eliza Fawcett, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Connecticut’s “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio, a Yale University graduate student, passed the $1 million mark in the quiz show Friday evening, becoming only the third contestant to ever reach that threshold of winnings.

The question that pushed him into seven figures offered the clue, “Saying he ignored warnings of enemy vessels, the British admiralty sought to blame William Turner, this ship’s last captain in 1915.”

Amodio correctly answered, “What is Lusitania?”

That victory brought his 28-day winning total to $1,004,001. To thunderous applause from the audience, Amodio laughed in relief and clutched his heart.

The only two other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, who earned $2,520,70 over the course of 74 victories, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 wins.

Since first appearing on the show on July 21, Amodio has endeared himself to “Jeopardy!” fans and transfixed audiences, in part due to his confident risk-taking. His winning streak also earned him a call from Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this month, during which the two bonded over their shared love of Ron Chernow’s historical biographies.

Amodio, who studies neural networks as a Ph.D. candidate in the Yale Department of Computer Science, has lived most of the past five years in Connecticut, developing his trivia talents at bar trivia games, including at the Playwright in Hamden.

If he can win five more games, Amodio will surpass Holzhauer’s game-winning streak. Amodio returns to the show Monday.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Matt Amodio becomes third player on ‘Jeopardy!’ to top $1M in winnings

NEW YORK — This Yale Ph.D. student in computer science became the third person to top $1 million in winnings on “Jeopardy!” Answer: Who is Matt Amodio?. Amodio, 30, who has won $1,004,001 over 28 games, became the third player in the long-running show’s history to break the $1 million mark, The New York Times reported. Ken Jennings won $2,520,700 over 74 victories in 2004 and James Holzhauer took home $2,462,216 over 32 victories in 2019.
TV & VIDEOS
beaconjournal.com

Ohio State grad Matt Amodio wins 23rd straight 'Jeopardy!' game

Medina County native and Ohio State University graduate Matt Amodio made it through the first week of the 38th season of "Jeopardy!" by continuing his winning streak. Amodio won $50,400 Friday night for his 23rd straight win for a total of $825,801. His opponents finished at $6,401 and $6,400. Amodio...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Champion Matt Amodio Passes James Holzhauer's Major Milestone

Congrats are in order for Jeopardy! contestant Matt Amodio. He won his 33rd victory on Friday, Oct. 1, surpassing James Holzhauer's previous record. Amodio is an Ohio native and current Ph.D. student majoring in computer science at Yale. He and Holzhauer were previously tied. Ahead of his milestone, Amodio competed...
TV & VIDEOS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy