Christine Rae Fisher, October 15, 1967 – September 21, 2021

Christine Rae Fisher of Andrews, TX, passed away unexpectedly at 53 at Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on September 21. Chris was a former resident of Rawlins, Rock Springs, and Green River, WY. She married her soulmate, Michael Fisher, on August 28, 2009. She was a dedicated Wife, Mother, Nana, Daughter, Sister, Auntie, and Friend. She loved all her nieces and nephews as if they were her own.