Broome County Highlights National Seat Check Saturday
In recognition of National Seat Check Saturday, The Broome County Health Department is helping families across the area properly install their car seats. At the Endicott Fire Department across from Union-Endicott High School, fire inspectors and child passenger safety technicians offered safety services to residents. Both car seat safety checks and instructions on how to correctly install a car seat were available. While at the event that took place from 9 a.m. to noon, attendees were also encouraged to reach out to organizers for more information on car safety.www.wicz.com
