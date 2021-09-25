CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army of Thieves Trailer Released

Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Netflix continues to find itself atop virtually all streaming lists, the streamer opted to do its very first Netflix-centric event: TUDUM. Named after the now-iconic sound that plays whenever you open the streaming app, TUDUM has been home to many reveals, including one of the biggest of them all — the first full-length trailer for Matthias Schweighöfer's Army of Thieves.

comicbook.com

wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
cogconnected.com

Sea of Thieves Official Trailer Announces Season 4 Content Today

The Sea of Thieves Season Four: Official Content Update Trailer dropped today, announcing a boatload of underwater locations, new enemies, and Coral loot for the game. With the new update, a massive underwater location, the Sunken Kingdom, will be added for players to explore and of course, plunder for treasure.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

The trailer for Netflix’s Army of Thieves steals our hearts and plenty of bank safes

During Netflix’s TUDUM Global Fan Event, director, producer, and star Matthias Schweighöfer introduced the official main trailer for his film Army of Thieves. In this prequel film to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Schweighöfer returns as the scene-stealing Dieter in his own team-up movie. He’ll be joined alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan in this modern spin on classic heist films. Army of Thieves promises to show fans how the German bank teller named Sebastian into the badass safe-cracker Dieter we saw in the 2021 zombie film.
TV & VIDEOS
Escapist Magazine

Army of Thieves Full Trailer Is Low on Snyder Zombies and Big on Franchise Expansion

By this point it is quite clear that Army of Thieves, the heist spin-off film from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, isn’t trying to be anything too original. In case that was in doubt, the full official Army of Thieves trailer for the movie, which is coming to Netflix soon, dropped today and literally spells out just how cliche it all is. Maybe that’s a good thing.
MOVIES
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

DASHCAM – Official Trailer & Poster Release

DASHCAM, from director Christian Nilsson, starring Genre Icon Larry Fessenden, releasing October 19. Inspired by Antonioni’s Blow-Up, Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, Dashcam is a stunning psychological thriller that follows Jake (Eric Tabach, “Blue Bloods”)—a timid video editor at a local news channel who fantasizes about becoming a reporter. While editing a piece on a routine traffic stop that resulted in the death of a police officer and a major political official (Larry Fessenden, Dementer, Jakob’s Wife), Jake is inadvertently sent dashcam video evidence that tells a completely different story. Working alone from his small apartment in NYC, Jake uses his skills as an editor to analyze the footage and piece together the truth behind what actually happened. Has Jake uncovered a conspiracy that he can break on the morning news? Or is he seeing things that aren’t really there?
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Paramount+ Reveals New Halloween Streaming Hub Peak Screaming

To kick off October Paramount+ is making sure you know that the they're a crucial stop for your Halloween streaming as they roll out "Peak Screaming," their month long celebration of all things spooky. In addition to classic films and TV shows that are already streaming on the platform, Peak Screaming will also see the release of some brand new horror content and Halloween-themed TV throughout October. You can find the full list of horror films streaming now and the new offerings that are set to arrive below! New subscribers also have the opportunity to purchase a Paramount+ and SHOWTIME bundle for $9.99 per month until October 20.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Five Spider-Man Movies Now Streaming in One Place

Five Spider-Man movies are now streaming in one place and fans were overjoyed with the news. However, you have to be in the United Kingdom to take advantage. Netflix in the UK and Ireland now has Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man, both of Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies, and both of Tom Holland's Spidey flicks as well. So, all three live-action cinematic versions of the character are in one place. One day, this will probably be the case for Disney+, but viewers in the United States are painfully aware of how this dance to see all of them goes across the pond. Luckily, it sounds like there might be a chance to see Tobey Maguire, Garfield, and Holland all together later this year. But, for now, the fans in the UK get to savor this victory. Netflix just made this weekend's viewing easy over there.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team With yes Studios to Develop Follow-Up to Israeli Series ‘Red Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators of “Cobra Kai” and yes Studios have teamed to develop a followup to the Israeli mockumentary series “Red Band,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will executive produce the new series, titled “The New Red,” under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Counterbalance’s head of development, Dina Hillier, will also executive produce. “Cobra Kai” co-executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce. yes Studios managing director Danna Stern and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group will executive produce alongside Barak Bar Cohen, and Ari Pfeffer and Aviram Buhris of the original series....
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Boards Robbie Amell’s Wattpad Romance ‘Float’ (Exclusive)

Lionsgate has joined Robbie Amell’s Float, the adaptation of Kate Marchant’s hit Wattpad story that also has found its director and leading lady. The beach romance, which began shooting in Vancouver last week, stars Kim’s Convenience star Andrea Bang as Waverly, who impulsively decides to spend her summer before college in a beach town, where she finds herself falling for local lifeguard Blake (Amell). Soon, Waverly has to decide between her pre-planned future of becoming a doctor and following her heart. Sherren Lee, making her feature directorial debut, will helm the project. Lee, who also co-wrote the screenplay for Float with Jesse...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dexter: New Blood Poster Hails Return of Your Favorite Killer

We're just over a month away from the premiere of Dexter: New Blood, the revival of the long-running Showtime series about a serial killer who hunts other criminals he deems worse than he is and now Showtime has released two new posters to celebrate not only the 15th anniversary of the original Dexter series but tease fans a bit more about what's in store when we catch up with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) on Sunday, November 7th. The posters also coincide with the launch of the Dexter: new Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds podcast that launched on Friday, October 1st.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis on if SPOILER Is Really Dead

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis speaks out on if one character's death is permanent. *Spoilers for the movie to follow* Unfortunately, fans probably have gotten word that Carnage was vanquished at the end of the movie. But, as most comics readers would quickly tell you, death is a bit of a revolving door. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis talked to the filmmaker in an interview on Wednesday's episode of the Phase Zero podcast. For Serkis, he's hoping that won't be the end of the line for Carnage, but sometimes there are other plans in store for Venom as he travels through the Sony universe and possibly more. One thing is for sure, it's not going to be clear for a little while.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Cruel Intentions’ TV series reboot in the works

Cruel Intentions could soon find a new life as a TV series.A TV show reboot of the 1999 romantic drama film is in the works at IMDb TV, Deadline reported on Friday (1 October).Cruel Intentions, the movie, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.It’s based on the 1782 classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.The TV series, according to Deadline, would feature “two ruthless step siblings” seeking to stay at the top of “the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, DC college”.“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Rumored to Be Considering Daredevil Reboot With Netflix Actors

If there is one thing that Daredevil fans want, it's to see the fan-favorite Netflix series "saved". Nearly three years after the series was canceled, fans are still calling for the series to get a new life or even for the characters and actors who played them in Netflix's series to be brought into the MCU. Now, as rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio will appear as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock might appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home continue to swirl, there's a new rumor that is sure to get fans talking. It's rumored that Marvel Studios is considering a solo Daredevil project, one that would be a soft reboot of the series though it would star the actors from the Netflix series.
TV & VIDEOS

