CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Russell's form shows Williams are not that bad, says Verstappen

By Alan Baldwin
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b281E_0c802kDA00
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 25, 2021 Williams' George Russell who qualified P3 during the pos qualifying press conference Pool via REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov

Sept 25 (Reuters) - George Russell's stunning form in qualifying and races this season shows that his Williams car is not as bad as people think, according to Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen.

The Briton qualified third for Sunday's Russian Grand Prix after also starting on the front row alongside Verstappen in a rain-hit and farcical Belgian round at Spa-Francorchamps in August.

The 23-year-old, who is moving to Mercedes next season as Lewis Hamilton's team mate, has scored in three of his last four races -- a remarkable turnaround for a team that had not previously taken a point in two years.

Once dominant champions in the 1980s and 1990s, Williams have been last in the standings for the past two seasons but have now risen to eighth.

"George for sure he’s a very, very good driver, but when you can do these kinds of things, it also shows that the car isn’t that bad," said Red Bull's Verstappen, who will start last on Sunday due to engine penalties.

"That car is not a Red Bull or a Mercedes but they also run more wing and more downforce, so naturally everything just starts to become a bit closer (in changeable and wet conditions)," the Dutchman added.

"Nevertheless he still did an amazing job but I think people have to understand that car isn’t as bad as people think it is."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told reporters he would not be surprised to see Russell leading Sunday's race, with third place on the clean side of the track and in a good position for an aerodynamic 'tow'.

McLaren's Lando Norris, whose car also has a Mercedes engine, starts on pole for the first time. Seven-times world champion Hamilton will line up fourth at a circuit where Mercedes have always won.

Russell was first to pit for slick tyres in Saturday's qualifying, taking a risk that those more invested in the championship battle were not prepared to take and reaping the reward.

"It’s crazy, you know. It’s my second time in the top three in three or four events," he said.

"The team have done an amazing job once again, pitting at the right time and putting the right tyres on. It was tricky out there.

"There was one dry line and if you were just a couple of centimetres too wide you would have been on the wet stuff and you would have been off.

"We will have a battle on our hands but we are pretty slippery on the straights, we have some nice straight-line speed, so we’ve got to go for the podium again -- nothing to lose."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix.

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix. The highly anticipated fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix has been cautioned. The competition between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen has undoubtedly been the most intriguing tale...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Motor racing-Verstappen will not admit to feeling the pressure, says Hamilton

By Alan Baldwin (Reuters) - Max Verstappen is under pressure as he fights for a first Formula One title but will not admit to it affecting him, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday. The 23-year-old is five points clear of his Mercedes rival after 14 of 22 races but starts Sunday's Russian Grand Prix with a three-place grid penalty after they collided in the previous race at Monza.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Albon owes Russell 'a couple of beers' for Williams push

Alex Albon says he owes his good friend George Russell "a couple of beers" for strongly urging Williams to include the Red Bull charger in its 2022 line-up. Albon will return to Formula 1 next season with the Grove-based outfit after a year on the sidelines. The Anglo-Thai driver was at the top of Williams' shortlist of potential candidates to replace the Mercedes-bound Russell.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton won't say no to a beer with Verstappen

Questions have been raised over what kind of relationship Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have after colliding at Silverstone and Monza, however the Mercedes driver believes everything is as it should be. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have had their fair share of on-track interactions this season, however that won't...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racingnews365.com

Horner disagrees with Stewart over Verstappen's maturity

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen continues to grow and evolve as a driver despite suggestions from Sir Jackie Stewart that he isn't as mature as he should be. Sir Jackie Stewart may have raised questions marks regarding Max Verstappen's maturity, but Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has backed his driver and his development in F1.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Horner: Verstappen's 'attacking' style will never change

The Red Bull team boss believes the way Max Verstappen goes about his racing will never change, even though he was deemed at fault for his collision with Lewis Hamilton at Monza. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner says Max Verstappen's "attacking" racing style will never change even though he...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix, two weeks on from the second controversial crash of the season between the pair last time out at Monza, Hamilton said: "I remember what it was like when I had my first [title fight] and it definitely mounted up". The Mercedes driver...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

The Briton made the most of a switch to slick tyres in Q3 at Sochi to grab third spot on the grid for tomorrow’s race behind Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. And, while he is aware that there are some super fast cars behind him – including Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, plus the Red Bull of Sergio Perez – he thinks the potential is there to cause a further upset.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Championship#Russian#Belgian#Mercedes#Red Bull#Dutchman#Mclaren
Reuters

Verstappen's second place like a victory for Red Bull, says Horner

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Max Verstappen’s second-place finish in Sunday’s Russian Formula One Grand Prix felt like a victory for the Dutchman’s Red Bull squad, team principal Christian Horner said. The 23-year-old Verstappen had started last after taking on a new engine that exceeded his permitted allocation but he crossed...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Russell: P10 is where Williams 'deserved to finish' Russian GP

George Russell says that despite launching his race from third on the grid in Sochi, P10 at the checkered flag was realistically where Williams deserved to finish. After his impressive performance in qualifying, the Briton was a pre-race favourite to take the lead on the long run down to Sochi's Turn 2 thanks to his car's low-downforce set-up and top speed.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Two out of three F1 wins ain’t bad for Verstappen

Only two of these events were actually races. In Belgium, for the first time in the championship’s history, points were paid out essentially on the qualifying order as the unrelenting Spa- Francorchamps rain ensured there wasn’t a single piece of racing, just a total of three laps behind the safety car. Conditions of almost zero visibility on the long straights ensured that at no stage was the track safe to race upon.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Verstappen's P2 was like a win – Horner

Max Verstappen’s second place at the Russian Grand Prix was like a victory for Red Bull after starting last on the grid, according to team principal Christian Horner. Red Bull opted to take a power unit penalty in Sochi; Verstappen needing an extra engine at some stage due to damage sustained in his heavy crash at Silverstone. His potential to climb through the field in Russia, combined with an expectancy that Mercedes would dominate, drove to the decision to take the penalty last weekend, but a rain-hit qualifying mixed up the grid before a late shower in the race allowed Verstappen to climb to second behind Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen penalty, says Hamilton

Verstappen will start the Sochi race from the back of the grid alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after Red Bull elected to take a fresh Honda power unit. With the Dutchman wary about the possibilities to make up a lot of ground in the grand prix, Hamilton and Mercedes know they have a chance to score some valuable points against their rival in the title battle.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Breen leads as night falls in Finland while Ogier struggles

Craig Breen led Rally Finland on Friday at the end of the first day's racing with Sebastien Ogier, who could clinch an eighth world title this weekend, down in seventh. After winning two earlier stages, Breen was second to Elfyn Evans in the final stage of the day, raced as night fell. "I always questioned what Finland would be like in the dark and now we've felt it and witnessed it," said the Irishman. "It's absolutely incredible. My lights weren't 100 per cent to be honest, I have a bit of work to do on them, but it's just incredible."
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Evans leads Rally of Finland as Ogier hit by helmet penalty

Elfyn Evans stormed into the lead of the Rally of Finland on Saturday as Sebastien Ogier, chasing an eighth world title, ended the day in fifth place despite being penalised -- for a loose helmet. Evans, behind the wheel of a Toyota, began the day in third place but swept four stages in the morning to take a firm grip on the event, widely regarded as the fastest on the circuit. The Welsh flyer leads Hyundai's Ott Tanak, who took three stages in the afternoon, by 9.1sec. That was enough for the Estonian to snatch second place from Irish teammate Craig Breen who is almost 20 seconds behind Evans.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy