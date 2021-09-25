CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheboygan County, WI

Greens Team on Par at Ryder Cup

By Vince Vitrano
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU38E_0c802jKR00

The eyes of the world are on Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County this week, as golf stages one of its grandest spectacles, the Ryder Cup. The golf course is built on a stunning landscape — a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. Fans, commentators, and players rave about its beauty. The challenge of making sure the course is ready for its closeup falls to a staff of about 120 greenskeepers.

“That's what we work for you know,” said Chris Zugel, Director of Course Maintenance at Destination Kohler. “We get here early in the morning. You tell the guys the entire world is going to see our property and all your work.”

The “work” doesn’t just occur in the days or even weeks leading up to the event.

“When you watch it on TV it's not necessarily just, done, starting Tuesday,” Zugel explained. We've been preparing for it for 15 years as well.”

While it’s important that the course looks pretty, Zugel and his team also work closely with Team USA to make sure the course plays to their advantage.

“We talked with Steve [Stricker, Team USA Captain] and the PGA of America, and just kind of went through the golf course,” Zugel said. “It's match play, so you're not protecting par so much. It's a little bit more of a Super Bowl of golf, where you want action. You want fun, and I think, that's what's going to happen out there.”

In the moments he has to relax and look around, Zugel does find great appreciation for what course architect, the late Pete Dye, built in cooperation with the Kohler Company. “Mr. Kohler and Pete Dye created a masterpiece out here and it's pretty special to be a part of everything that's happening this week.”

Zugel’s work doesn’t end when the Ryder Cup wraps up Sunday.

Whistling Straits is public golf course, and it reopens to play already next week. For information on tee times : https://www.destinationkohler.com/golf/whistling-straits

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
Fox News

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016. Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Kohler, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Sports
golfmonthly.com

“Classless” – Butch Harmon Slams DeChambeau For Gimme Gesture

Butch Harmon called Bryson DeChambeau “classless” after the American gestured to insinuate he should have been given a putt at the Ryder Cup. We’ve also seen Justin Thomas do a similar gesture this week, although Bryson physically laid his putter down on the ground to emphasise his thoughts. Unsurprisingly, the...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dye
FanSided

Ryder Cup 2021: Team USA and Team Europe rosters for Whistling Straits

Looking at the 2021 Ryder Cup rosters for Team USA and Team Europe as it’s a true battle of new blood and old blood for the two competing sides. Whistling Straits is buzzing with anticipation for the much-awaited return of the Ryder Cup. The Wisconsin course will host the always-heated matchup between the United States and Europe as they battle for continental supremacy on the golf course.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Golf Course#Greens Team#Par#Whistling Straits#Team Usa#The Pga Of America#The Kohler Company
Golf.com

2021 Ryder Cup teams: View the U.S. and European team rosters

So well does Ian Poulter know one of the reasons for his European side’s amusement over their recent dominance in the Ryder Cup, and the corresponding disappointment from the Americans, that he repeated it not once, nor twice. “On paper, on paper, on paper,” Poulter said last week on SiriusXM...
GOLF
whopam.com

US leads big at Ryder Cup, Talley over par on LPGA Tour

The United States built a 6-2 lead over Europe in the opening day of the Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits in Kohler, WI. The lead for the US after the first day is the biggest since 1975. Louisville area native Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay finished all square against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in their afternoon best ball match, while Thomas and Jordan Spieth lost 3 and 1 to Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia in their foursomes match Friday morning. Thomas and Spieth will be paired again this morning in a foursomes match.
GOLF
fox46.com

Column: Uncertain future for Europe and Ryder Cup team

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Ian Poulter is never short on emotion in the Ryder Cup, usually with his eyes as big as golf balls. This was different. He crouched with his head bowed for the longest time on the side of the 16th green at Whistling Straits after winning a match in alosing cause for Europe.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Watch: Bryson Dechambeau Drives First Green In Ryder Cup Singles

Watch: Bryson Dechambeau Drives First Green In Ryder Cup Singles. Bryson DeChambeau continued to pulverise the Whistling Straits with long drives, with the American finding the putting surface with his very first tee shot in the singles. DeChambeau had been teasing it all week, but over the first two days...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Koepka gets no relief at Ryder Cup; saves par anyway

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The match was slipping away and Brooks Koepka's fragile wrist was at risk. Ryder Cup officials didn't much care about any of that Saturday when they ruled against him, refusing to grant Koepka relief from an awkward lie near a drain on the 15th hole. Koepka...
GOLF
chatsports.com

Alex Morgan, Orlando Pride stars lead teams during international break

Orlando Pride stars Alex Morgan, Marta and Gunny Jónsdóttir departed Florida for national team duty during the September international window. This marked the first international window since interim coach Becky Burleigh’s appointment to the team in July. Managing the handoff of her top stars from club to country is a new challenge for Burleigh, who previously coached collegiate players whose international duty rarely conflicts with the season.
ORLANDO, FL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy