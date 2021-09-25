CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Without Haaland, 10-man Dortmund slump to 1-0 loss at Gladbach

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8z6Q_0c802iRi00
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - September 25, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Kouadio Kone REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria on Saturday to snap their opponents' three-game winning run in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping to fourth place on 12 points, four off leaders Bayern Munich as Gladbach notched up their second victory in six games.

Haaland, who has scored 47 goals in 48 league games for Dortmund, was ruled out earlier on Saturday after picking up an injury in Friday's final training.

Zakaria struck in the 37th minute after charging into the box, getting a lucky deflection to keep possession and then slotting in for the lead.

Things got worse for Dortmund, who host Sporting in the Champions League next week, three minutes later when Mo Dahoud got his marching orders following a second booking, putting his team firmly on the back foot and leaving defender Mats Hummels fuming.

"It is dumb to give the referee the chance (to send him off)," Hummels said of Dahoud's dissent that triggered a second booking following a foul. "I hope Mo knows that what he did was wrong.

"It is wrong to send him off but you should not even give the referee the chance to do it."

The hosts had a string of good chances in the second half on a frustrating return to Gladbach for Dortmund coach Marco Rose, who had coached the Foals for two years but left this season to join the Ruhr valley club.

The home fans gave him a fiery welcome, with jeers and whistles, after he had angered them by announcing his departure midway through last season with the team then missing out on the European spots.

Rose's team, without Haaland and Reus in attack, did not manage a single effort on goal over 90 minutes and dropped to fourth, one point behind third-placed VfL Wolfsburg, who lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Gladbach move up to 11th on seven points.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund survives Union Berlin fightback

BERLIN — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund emerged with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The 21-year-old Norwegian grabbed Dortmund’s second goal in the 24th minute and secured the result in the 83rd just after Union scored for what looked like a nervy finale.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Maintain Hope of Keeping Erling Haaland

We are all aware that Erling Haaland’s time at BVB will be over sooner rather than later, but there might be some slim chance that sooner doesn’t have to be the end of this season. SPORT1 reporter Patrick Berger has been talking about Borussia Dortmund’s plans for Erling Haaland on his podcast, The Dortmund Week, and it’s clear that BVB haven’t given up on the possibility of keeping Haaland at the club in the future.
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Dortmund beats Sporting Lisbon despite missing Haaland

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Donyell Malen scored the winner as injury-hit Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on Tuesday to strengthen its bid to qualify from its Champions League group. Dortmund began the game without star striker Erling Haaland, who watched from the stands with a muscle problem, and other...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Denis Zakaria
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund see Man Utd striker Martial as Haaland replacement

Borussia Dortmund are watching closely Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United. Sport1 says Martial is among the list of Borussia Dortmund targets to replace Erling Haaland if he is to leave the German club this summer - but the Manchester United striker is deemed too expensive at present. Martial finds...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund 'consider move for Anthony Martial as their replacement for Erling Haaland this summer but the Man United forward is too expensive' with the German giants using around 30 SCOUTS to find their new striker

Anthony Martial is reportedly among the list of Borussia Dortmund targets to replace Erling Haaland if he is to leave the German clubs this summer but the Manchester United striker is deemed too expensive at present. Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moenchengladbach#Borussia Dortmund 1 0#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#Hummels#Ruhr Valley Club#European#Reus#Vfl Wolfsburg#Hoffenheim
fearthewall.com

Man of the Match Poll: BVB lose to Gladbach 1-0

Borussia Dortmund lost to Borussia Mönchengladbach in a frustrating 1-0 affair. Dortmund entered the game without stars Marco Reus and Erling Haaland, and both players predictably turned out to be major losses on the day. The game was also overshadowed by referee Deniz Aytekin’s decision to send off Mahmoud Dahoud in the 40th minute with a 2nd yellow card for dissent. From the red card on, Gladbach controlled the game and kept BVB’s Haalandless attack from posing any real threat.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Haaland double sees Dortmund hold off Union to climb to second

Berlin (AFP) – Erling Braut Haaland scored with a stunning lob as his two-goal haul on Sunday helped Borussia Dortmund hold off Union Berlin with a 4-2 home win to go second in the Bundesliga table. Haaland, 21, chipped the ball over the Union goalkeeper from the edge of the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
FanSided

10-man Borussia Dortmund suffer narrow defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach

It was an unhappy return to the Borussia-Park for Marco Rose as Borussia Mönchengladbach handed Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 defeat. The absences of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus were sorely felt as Borussia Dortmund failed to register a shot on target over the course of the 90 minutes. And while Borussia Mönchengladbach did not fare much better, Denis Zakaria’s first half strike was enough to help them secure the three points. To make matters worse for the Black and Yellows, Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off in the first half.
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea v Southampton: Pick your Blues starting line-up

Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Malen's maiden goal hands Dortmund 1-0 win over Sporting

Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting CP 1-0 thanks to Donyell Malen's first goal for the club in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two. Malen scored late in the first half with a low shot, and while being far from spectacular it was a crucial win for Dortmund and coach Marco Rose following their shock 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga at the weekend.
MLS
vavel.com

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

The first half ends. An insistent Dortmund goes to the break with the advantage, although it has not been entirely convincing, the home team is propositive at the front. Mahmoud Dahoud is unable to continue, Juliant Brandt comes on in his place due to injury. 2:28 PM2 hours ago. Sporting's...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Borrusia Dortmund vs Sporting CP player ratings as Haaland-less Dortmund bag a comfortable 1-0 win

Borussia Dortmund came out with all three points against the Portuguese club Sporting CP in a match that had very little goalmouth action. Janeman Malan’s first-half strike was the only goal scored as both defenses were on top for large periods of the game. Marco Rose’s side have now won both their matches in the group stages of the Champions League, whereas Sporting are winless from their first two.
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy