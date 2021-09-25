CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 76ers planned to meet with Ben Simmons in Los Angeles this week, were told not to come

By Jesse Pantuosco
The 76ers, including locker-room leaders Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Mattise Thybulle, had reportedly planned to meet Ben Simmons in Los Angeles this week, but the disgruntled All-Star told them not to come.

