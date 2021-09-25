1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Broomfield Walgreens; 1 in custody

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One man is dead and two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Walgreens in Broomfield Saturday morning. One man is in custody.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. They said the people involved know each other. No employees of the Walgreens were injured.

The Broomfield Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in a parking lot of a Walgreens, located at East Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

"From talking to people, especially those inside the store, it happened so quickly. People came outside the store and didn’t realize that anything happened," said Rachel Haslett, the public information officer for the Broomfield Police Department.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others — a man and a woman — were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

"For whatever reason, these people were in the parking lot. They knew each other and then shots were fired," said Haslett.

Police were searching for the suspect, who they said fled on foot after the shooting. The only description given by police was the shooter is a man.

The department later said they identified a person of interest, but declined to release the man's name.

Around 2:30 p.m., Broomfield police tweeted that a man was placed into custody, and they are not looking for anyone further at this time.

Haslett said police are still investigating the circumstances and events that led up to the shooting.

No other details were released.

