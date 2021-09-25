CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Lassen County, Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area; Southern Mono County; Surprise Valley California; Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN NEVADA...THE EASTERN SIERRA...AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA * Changes...None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area, Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. * Duration...3 to 6 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mono County, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
County
Lassen County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Modoc County, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Fire Weather Watch#Eastern Lassen County#Greater Lake Tahoe#Western Lassen#Eastern Plumas#The Eastern Sierra#Eastern Sierra Counties#Southern Sierra Front
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy