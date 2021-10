Welcome to New York! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived on the East Coast, and kicked off their tour with a visit to the One World Trade Center observatory. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, have stepped out in New York City, beginning their tour of the Big Apple with a visit to the One World Trade Center observatory on September 23. The outing marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in June. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they arrived for their meeting with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.

