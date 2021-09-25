CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China may have just 'strengthened its bargaining position' through 'hostage diplomacy'

By Tim O'Donnell
 7 days ago
China has continuously denied that two Canadian citizens it had held on espionage charges for nearly three years until Friday were hostages, but their quick release after a Huawei executive under arrest in Canada struck a deal with U.S. prosecutors, all but dispels that notion. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig...

Clarence Boom
7d ago

for myself I have a stay home policy I will never go to any other country I don't speak their languages and that's just the way it is

Dane Daniels
7d ago

It’s a Cold War. Prisoner exchange is a classic indicator. Let’s stop fooling around with Red China and break their economy.

