Federal wildlife officials proposed endangered species protections Friday for a desert wildflower known to exist only on a remote Nevada ridge where an Australian company plans a lithium mine.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a proposed rule to add Tiehm’s buckwheat to the endangered list, subject to 60 days of public comment.“We find that Tiehm’s buckwheat is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range due to the severity and immediacy of threats currently impacting the species now and those which are likely to occur in the near term,” the agency said.The primary threats are destruction, modification...

