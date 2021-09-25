CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Highly touted OL names Clemson among top schools

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU1RU_0c800yOW00

A highly regarded offensive lineman in the class of 2023 named Clemson among his top schools Saturday.

Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Fla.) four-star Payton Kirkland included the Tigers in the top 12 he announced on social media, along with Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, UCF, Illinois, Michigan State and Oklahoma.

Kirkland, listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds by 247Sports, is ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the 2023 class according to both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals.

Kirkland visited Clemson this past June and felt welcomed by the coaches as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

“I really enjoyed it,” Kirkland said to TCI regarding the visit. “The staff gave me a warm embrace when I got there, and the environment was pretty great.”

Kirkland does not currently list an offer from Clemson.

