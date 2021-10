LOS ANGELES ― Dating to their early days in Brooklyn, eight different players in the history of the Dodgers franchise have led the National League in stolen bases. Trea Turner has a chance to become the ninth. He swiped his NL-leading 32nd base Tuesday night, and it was among the most challenging. Yu Darvish picked him off second base but Turner sped to third base to avoid a tag and get credit for the steal.

