Firefighters in Kent helped save a runaway iguana from a pub roof, when it was discovered making the most of the September sun.Ronnie the iguana was found on the roof of a pub in Folkestone having run away from its owner.The tropical lizard escaped from a nearby window, before scaling the pub’s walls and appearing on the roof on Monday lunchtime.Firefighters used an aerial ladder to rescue so-called “RunawayRonnie”, before returning the “scaley” creature, to his owner’s arms.It’s not every day you rescue an iguana from a pub roof but that is exactly what our crews & @offical_RSPCA responded...

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO