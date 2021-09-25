CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

14-year-old boy shot on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore City

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QQUM_0c800Ydk00

Police are looking for tips after a 14-year-old boy was shot on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore City.

Around 1:41 p.m., shots were fired in the 2000 block of East Lafayette Avenue.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray Hyundai fleeing the scene northbound on Chester Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 10

Lilly Strong
7d ago

white person shot him. impossible to believe,but they frequent the "hood". see them(whites mostly the poor trashy ones) all over. But the cops wouldn't stop one even if he's walking down the street with weapon out. I would love to test that "social" experience.

Reply(4)
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy