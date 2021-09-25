CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, CT

Gov. Lamont receives COVID-19 booster dose at Durham Fair

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ned Lamont received a COVID-19 booster shot Saturday afternoon at the Durham Fair. He posted photos of himself receiving the shot on Twitter. Hundreds of thousands of people in Connecticut are now eligible for the shot that enhances waning immunity. It's recommended for people 65 and older, long-term care residents, and people ages 18-64 with underlying conditions, and those with high risk of exposure.

connecticut.news12.com

