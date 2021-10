HOUSTON — U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who they said escaped while in the process of being arrested for violating his probation. Officials are looking for Pedro Castillo-Hernandez, who was initially in custody for illegal entry. U.S. Marshals said Castillo-Hernandez violated his probation, and while in the process of being taken into custody, escaped.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO