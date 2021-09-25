Minnesota briefs: Rural crimes are going unsolved, report says
Crimes in cities throughout rural Minnesota are going unsolved, according to a report based on data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Prepared by the Little Falls Police Department and based on bureau data for 2020, the report shows that many city police departments in rural Minnesota are clearing — through arrest or charges — fewer than half the crimes reported to them. (Find the report at bit.ly/3kwIvrz on page 57.)www.startribune.com
