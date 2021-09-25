The Crown Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date

Following its board-sweeping performance at the Emmy Awards last weekend, The Crown has gained itself a whole new army of fans this week, so with Season 4 arriving on Netflix on November 15th, the platform's TUDUM event has now prepared them for a year long wait to the Season 5 premiere in November 2022. The series took an extended break, like many other shows, thanks to the Covid pandemic, so while fans are chomping at the bit to get back into the next chapter of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, at least they already know when their next royal fix will arrive.

