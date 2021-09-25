The Crown Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date
For fans of Netflix's extremely popular original series, The Crown, the wait for a new season of the series has been a long one. Season 4 of the historical drama dropped on November 15, 2020, but an extended filming break pushed Season 5 of the series to 2022. Now, fans of The Crown know exactly when they can expect the next chapter of the story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Netflix revealed the Season 5 premiere month for The Crown during its TUDUM global fan event on Saturday. The Crown will return in November 2022.comicbook.com
Comments / 0