CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Schools Vaccine Mandate Granted Temporary Injunction By Federal Court

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a vaccine mandate set to go into effect on Monday in the New York City school system.

The mandate would affect more than 150,00 people working in the system, 90% of whom are already vaccinated. It was set to go into effect Monday at midnight, and the administration was anticipating widespread staff shortages and disruption in some schools where anti-vaxx sentiment runs high.

A judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted the injunction on a temporary basis. A three-judge panel will now review the mandate. It is possible that their ruling could come before the Monday deadline.

A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled last week that the city could move forward with the mandate. A federal judge in Broolyn also declined an injunction request sought by teachers.  //

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

California Will Mandate Vaccines For All Students K-12, Says Newsom, As Full FDA Approval Rolls Out

“We’re all left wondering as we move through the summer surge,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday. “What lies ahead of us in the winter and the spring…There’s still a struggle to get to where we need to go.” He then announced that the state will require vaccination in all students from age groups in whom vaccination has been fully-approved by the FDA if they participate in in-person instruction. The requirement will take effect the term following full approval. The governor detailed two phases, the first for ages 7-12 and the second for ages K-6. The mandate applies to both private...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA & Music Artist Groups Tell FTC That “Onerous” Contracts Are “Rampant” In Entertainment, Recording & News Industries

SAG-AFTRA and a coalition of music artist groups have submitted public comments to the Federal Trade Commission asserting that “onerous” contract and employment terms are “rampant” in the entertainment, recording and news industries. These “unconscionable” contracts, they say, not only “harm fair competition and restrict workers from building their careers,” but also “disproportionately” harm underrepresented groups, especially in the music business. “Entertainment and broadcast employers take advantage of workers every single day,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director. “It is time to put an end to one-sided contract terms that restrict job opportunities, earnings and worker mobility. We won’t stand...
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy