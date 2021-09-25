CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints Run Defense vs. Patriots Rushing Attack

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPfKf_0c7zykGk00

New Orleans looks to shut down New England's running game and force rookie QB Mac Jones to beat them in a key week 3 matchup.

The 1-1 New Orleans Saints travel to take on the 1-1 New England Patriots this Sunday. New Orleans has had one of the league's better defenses over the last few years and early indications are that 2021 will be the same.

The Saints throttled a highly touted Green Bay offense in week 1, holding them to three points and forcing three turnovers. They got off to a poor start, like the entire team, in a 26-7 loss at Carolina last week.

New Orleans faces a Patriots team that owns the 22nd ranked offense after two games. New England is breaking in a rookie quarterback, first-round draft choice Mac Jones, along with several new starters on offense.

The Patriots have a conservative attack based on balance and ball control. They have converted 50% of their 3rd downs, have turned the ball over just twice, and have protected their rookie signal caller by running the ball.

The Saints have been one of the NFL's toughest teams to run on over the last four seasons. Carolina had some rushing success against them in the first half to take control of the game, even though the Saints clamped down in the second half.

New Orleans must prevent the Patriots that same kind of balance to put the pressure on inexperienced QB Mac Jones.

SAINTS RUN DEFENSE VS. PATRIOTS RUSHING ATTACK

New Orleans Rush Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcDYl_0c7zykGk00
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by the New Orleans Saints defense. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints come into this game having allowed a total of 132 rushing yards in two outings, third best in the league. Opponents have managed just 2.8 yards per rush, second best in the NFL.

New Orleans has held 38 of their last 55 opponents to fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

The Saints dominate opposing teams with a deep and athletic front seven, starting with an underrated crew of defensive tackles.

Star DT David Onyemata remains suspended, but tackles Shy Tuttle, Christian Ringo, and Malcolm Roach stalemate offensive linemen at the point of attack.

The ability of the interior line to get push in the middle allows their ends to crash inside and the linebackers an open path to the ball carrier. Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan is one of the league's best run defenders at his position.

Fellow DE Marcus Davenport is on injured reserve for at least the next three games, but rookie first-round choice Payton Turner had a strong debut after being caught out of position on a few first half plays against the Panthers.

Carl Granderson and DE/DT Tanoh Kpassagnon provide outstanding depth along the edge. All of the ends have the size and strength to shift inside, giving the defense excellent versatility up front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZE5Z_0c7zykGk00
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) drives Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) out of bounds. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

All-Pro Demario Davis is among the league's best linebackers and an elite run defender. He has the instincts to fire into opposing backfields and the athleticism to track down plays from sideline-to-sideline.

Second-year LB Zack Baun struggled in pass coverage last week, but is blossoming into a terrific run defender. Rookie second-round pick LB Pete Werner will see his first game action after missing both preseason games and the first two weeks with injury. Kaden Elliss and Andrew Dowell provide depth.

The Saints defensive backs are as active as any secondary in the league against the run. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, veteran S Malcolm Jenkins, and P.J. Williams are highly disruptive around the line of scrimmage. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby, and rookie Paulson Adebo are each solid tacklers in the open field.

New England Rushing Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogf3e_0c7zykGk00
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball past Miami cornerback Byron Jones (24). Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have 226 rushing yards over the first two games and are averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. Third-year RB Damien Harris has 39 of the team’s 54 carries. He leads the team with 162 yards after a team-high 691 yards in ten games last year.

Harris is a sleek runner who hits the hole decisively and gets to the second level quickly. He’s spelled by veteran RB James White, who is more of a threat in the passing game. White has 32 rushing yards on nine carries and has rushed for over 300 yards in a season just once over his previous seven years.

New England prefers to attack defenses with two tight end alignments. Free-agent acquisitions Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are terrific receivers, but also underrated in-line blockers. The Patriots don't have any household names along the offensive line, but their front five is capable of mauling opposing defenders.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former first-round pick LT Isaiah Wynn has elite abilities, but has struggled with injuries over his first three years. The Patriots brought back RT Trent Brown in a trade this offseason. Brown is a mammoth presence that engulfs opposing defenders as a run blocker.

Center David Andrews is an offensive captain and one of the league's better technicians at the position. Guards Shaq Mason and up-and-coming star Michael Onwenu help Andrews get a strong interior push for Harris and the running game.

What to Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2O2c_0c7zykGk00
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and safety Malcolm Jenkins (27). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Now in their second year without QB Tom Brady, the Patriots want to control the ball on the ground to protect rookie Mac Jones as he develops. Harris looks like a potential star, while James White extends that ball control philosophy as a receiver out of the backfield on screens.

The Saints are one of the league's toughest teams to run the ball against. They struggled in the first half against the Panthers last week along the line of scrimmage, but strengthened in the second half.

If New Orleans can shut down the Patriots rushing attack, it puts the onus on Mac Jones to beat them with a passing game that has had difficulties down the field early in the year.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS:

Get more Saints News delivered to your inbox for FREE!

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
PatriotMaven

The Run and the Red Zone: Patriots Offensive Efficiency Will be Put to the Test Against Saints

Week Three of the 2021 NFL Season will be a fun one in Foxboro, Massachusetts The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While New Orleans is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Saints’ weaknesses. Unfortunately for the hometown team in Foxboro, there are not many.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Saints: Three to Watch on Offense vs. New Orleans

The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While New Orleans is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Saints’ weaknesses.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense aware of quarterback Mac Jones' efficiency for Patriots

What the New Orleans Saints see in New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones isn't a raw, unpolished NFL player, so much as a piece of the puzzle who's fully capable of performing the duties New England assigns. Jones, New England's first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall), beat out Cam Newton...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NBC Sports

Tom E. Curran's Patriots vs. Saints preview and prediction

The New Orleans Saints are where the Patriots were last year. A Hall of Fame quarterback has departed. There’s roster tumult as bills from the end of the salad days are coming due. It’s a team in flux. It’s also a team that’s 1-1 just like the Patriots. Neither of...
NFL
CBS Boston

Pair Of Mac Jones Interceptions Badly Hurts Patriots Vs. Saints

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — Pretty much everybody went into Sunday’s Saints-Patriots game expecting some costly turnovers from Jameis Winston. Yet a few minutes before halftime, it was Winston’s counterpart committing the costly mistake. On a third-and-10 at the New England 44-yard line, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones tried to release a pass before getting hit by Kaden Ellis. The pass — technically intended for Hunter Henry — would’ve had a very low percentage chance of being completed had it been released cleanly. But with the contact, it had zero chance of being caught by anyone not wearing a white jersey. Saints...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints started off the 2021 NFL season with a bang, knocking off the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 38-3. Unfortunately, that magic was not carried over to Week 2, as they lost to the Carolina Panthers 26-7. All eyes will be on Jameis Winston and company this week as they take on the New England Patriots on the road.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Patriots Vs. Saints Preview: Keys to a Pats Victory in Week 3

Tom E. Curran's Patriots vs. Saints preview and prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New Orleans Saints are where the Patriots were last year. A Hall of Fame quarterback has departed. There’s roster tumult as bills from the end of the salad days are coming due. It’s a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Vikings#Packers#American Football#Saints Run Defense#Qb Mac Jones#The New Orleans Saints
NECN

Patriots Stumble at Home vs. Saints as Brady, Bucs Loom

One week shy of the return of the greatest winner in the history of the National Football League, the New England Patriots laid an egg at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones threw the first three interceptions of his career and received little help from his supporting cast as the Patriots fell at home to the New Orleans Saints, 28-13, dropping to 1-2 on the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analysis: Key trends in Saints Week 3 win vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints reclaimed their identity in Week 3 with a sharply executed 28-13 win against the New England Patriots — it just might not have been accomplished with the style of play most expected. The past 15 years were defined by a methodical passing game; both by design around an elite accurate passer, and by necessity as clock control for a defense that was, well, inexpedient.
NFL
CBS Boston

With All The Attention On Tom Brady, Mac Jones Has A Real Chance For His First Great Game

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Three weeks into his NFL career, Mac Jones has one bad start, one good start, and one start that doesn’t really register to his name. And though it may defy logic on the surface, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft is actually in prime position to turn in his first excellent game against the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday night. Had you said this in the offseason, when the lasting memory of the Buccaneers’ defense was a complete and total decimation of the best quarterback on earth, you’d have gotten laughed out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
84
Followers
128
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy