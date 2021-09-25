CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Oakland Reverend Uses Hip-Hop to Talk About Gun Violence

By The Oaklandside
calexicochronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Williams spent his youth performing hip-hop music in New York City under the name Incredible Mr. Freeze but eventually left music to use his oratory skills as a Baptist minister. He initially dreamt of being the kind of preacher who wore a nice suit and gave sermons to the masses from the comfort of his pulpit.

calexicochronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Oakland City Leaders Declare Emergency Amid Spike in Gun Violence

Oakland city leaders Wednesday declared an emergency, saying gun violence is a public health crisis in the wake of the city's 100th homicide of the year and the shooting of a police officer in a gunbattle earlier that day. The resolution asks Alameda County to allocate money from the COVID-19...
OAKLAND, CA
Lima News

Scourge of generational gun violence

More children in Chicago have been shot this year than have died of the coronavirus in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 214 children have died of COVID-19 in 2021. In Chicago, 261 children under age 18 have been shot as of early September.
CHICAGO, IL
goodmorningamerica.com

Program uses filmmaking to help prevent youth gun violence

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89. Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Sadat X
talesbuzz.com

Florida Couple Thinks They Captured Brian Laundrie In Their Selfie From Campsite

While authorities (and Dog The Bounty Hunter of course) continue to track down Brian Laundrie, a Florida couple has shared what could be the last image of the fugitive anyone has. Those following the case know the Laundrie family has now admitted to having gone camping with their son in...
92 Moose

Hip Hop Artist Jerome Dillard To Perform At Fusion In Lewiston

Up-and-coming hip hop artist Jerome DIllard will be performing at Fusion Restaurant & Lounge in Lewiston on Saturday, October 2nd. Jerome’s debut song “Trust”, a sultry ballad about young love gone wrong, is currently in rotation on Las Vegas Pop and R&B radio. He wrote and performed a fan-anthem “Feel So Good: Golden Knights Edition” which can be heard playing in front of 80,000 fans per home game at T-Mobile Arena during all local Las Vegas Golden Knight hockey games. The anthem has caught the attention of fans and local media alike, landing Jerome performances on ABC’s morning show, NBC sports, Fox morning show, and UNLV college radio. The world has only seen a glimpse of Jerome’s true talent and gifts as an entertainer - gifts he wants to share with the world. To use Jerome’s own words, “I just want to make the world sing!”
LEWISTON, ME
northernpublicradio.org

'Hip-Hop Is Multifaceted' - Aurora Hip-Hop Festival Is Back

An Aurora hip-hop festival is returning to the city this Sunday, Sept. 26, but a different spin was taken in the planning of the event. This is the seventh year for “On the Wall” Hip-Hop Festival. It is normally hosted by the Latinx hip-hop group, Them Bad Apples and the nonprofit organization Culture Stock. This year the hip-hop group, P.O.B.U.M.S. Society was brought on board as well.
AURORA, IL
washingtoninformer.com

The Suffering Behind the Unjust Incarceration of Black Women and Their Families

Shaquanda Cotton constantly worries about her 8-year-old daughter’s safety in the Paris, Texas, school system. After all, her child counts as Black in a district whose recent history includes students at the high school adorning the backs of their pickup trucks with large Confederate flags. But it’s Cotton’s own history...
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Hip Hop Music#East Oakland#Baptist#Ground Game Ministries#Brand Nubian#Oaklandside
Palm Beach Interactive

The scourge of generational gun violence

More children in Chicago have been shot this year than have died of the coronavirus in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 214 children have died of COVID-19 in 2021. In Chicago, 261 children under age 18 have been shot as of early September.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy