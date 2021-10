SPOKANE, Wash. — Governors Jay Inslee and Brad Little are in Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Wednesday. Gov. Inslee is visiting Spokane and the Methow Valley and Gov. Brad Little will visit Coeur d'Alene. Inslee first visited Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to participate in a roundtable discussion with healthcare workers on prolonged impacts of COVID-19 on healthcare systems across the state, according to a press release from the governor's office. Gov. Inslee held an availability at 10:10 a.m. with Sacred Heart staff that was livestreamed on the KREM 2 YouTube page.

