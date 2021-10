Victoria “Vickie” Crumley Toncray, 78, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Vickie was a woman who was loved, will be missed at the bridge table, and will always be treasured as "Mamaw" by her grandkids Hayley and Phillip, who were joy of her life. Friends and family knew Vickie could always be found on the sofa reading a thrilling novel with her pet dog by her side.