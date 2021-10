AJ has all the best qualities of a puppy that you can ask for: he's goofy, fun, sweet, playful and loving. He is going to be a big boy, as he is a Great Dane/Lab mix. AJ is only 5 months old, so very much a puppy, but he wants to learn. If you've been looking to adopt a handsome young boy, contact the folks at Rhode Home Rescue to find out how you can meet AJ. Email hillary.rhodehomerescue@gmail.com for more information, or visit their website at rhodehomerescue.org. AJ will be waiting to run right into your heart and home!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO