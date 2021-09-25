After a long pandemic winter, Pacific Northwest Ballet returns to the stage with ‘Singularly Cerrudo’
There’s a special kind of silence in a theater, just before the curtain comes up. Anticipatory and thrilling, it comes after a series of familiar noises: the murmuring hum of a crowd, the melodic yet admonishing chime of the lobby gong reminding latecomers to take their seats, the last-minute rustle of programs and coats. And, at McCaw Hall on Friday night, as Pacific Northwest Ballet returned to the stage after 18 months away, that silence felt as velvety and gorgeous as the stage’s sparkling crimson curtains: It signified a gift that we were about to unwrap, after a much-too-long wait.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0