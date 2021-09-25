PHOTOS: Mecklenburg County’s 10 most expensive home sales in August (JENNA MARTIN/CBJ)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Another home sale in Mecklenburg County topped the $4 million mark in August. That registered it as the county’s top-priced residential sale last month.

The home in the gated Morrocroft Estates subdivision near SouthPark sold for $4.25 million in late August. At more than 8,000 square feet, the property on Fox Brook Lane has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and was built in 2014. Its lower-level recreation room leads out to a 0.94-acre lot and outdoor fireplace.

The property hit the market in late March at $4.85 million and went under contract in July. Valerie Mitchener with Corcoran HM Properties was the listing broker.

Each month, American City Business Leads, a division of CBJ parent company American City Business Journals, pulls Mecklenburg County’s 10 top home deeds based on sale price. Additional details come from county real estate records, the listing brokerage and Realtor.com.

Other homes that landed in the August roundup range in sales price from $2.25 million to $3.89 million.

