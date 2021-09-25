CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Other View: Even stiffer fines, more alcohol bans needed to keep the peace on US flights

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho would have imagined that being a flight attendant would be such a dangerous job?. According to a survey of nearly 5,000 flight attendants, 17% said they have experienced a physical incident involving passengers this year, as reported by The Associated Press and others. Further, approximately 85% of those surveyed have had at least one incident involving an unruly passenger.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psychiatric Times

Banning Alcohol on Airplanes, But Not the Unvaccinated

We have just flown on Spirit Airlines, which continues to allow the drinking of spirits. Southwest and American Airlines, however, both continue to ban alcohol. Much of the reasoning is that alcohol has contributed to increased disruptive behavior of passengers. The Milwaukee Bucks Win Another Championship!. Will Halloween Be a...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS LA

Feinstein Proposes Bill Requiring COVID Vaccination Or Negative Test For Passengers On All Domestic Flights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All passengers on domestic flights would be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a recent negative test, under a new bill proposed by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Travelers outside of the Tom Bradley International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 20, 2021. (David Crane/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images) The U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act submitted Wednesday by Feinstein would also allow unvaccinated people who have already contracted COVID-19 to provide proof that they have fully recovered in lieu of a negative test. Feinstein cited a potential winter surge of COVID-19...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US.Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases.“Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous Covid illness.”Senator Feinstein, 88, is the oldest member of the US Senate.“We know that air travel during the 2020 holiday season contributed to last winter’s devastating Covid-19 surge,” Ms Feinstein said. “We...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Chicago

Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

SAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."
U.S. POLITICS
newsitem.com

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Three hours after being freed from a giant migrant camp under an international bridge, Mackenson Veillard stood outside a gas station and took stock of his sudden good fortune as he and his pregnant wife waited for a Greyhound bus to take them to a cousin in San Antonio.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Alcohol#U S Airlines#The Associated Press#Cbs
CNET

US to relax travel ban for vaccinated EU and UK passengers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Passengers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the US from the EU and UK starting in early November. Travelers entering the US will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within three days of departure to the US, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Thrillist

Soon, You Could Need a Vaccine to Travel Domestically

Things have fluctuated a lot recently in terms of pandemic-era travel. Between the US lifting travel bans for vaccinated tourists in some countries and adding others to its avoid travel list, I, personally, have been wondering about domestic restrictions for American travelers. As the pandemic continues and numbers in America spike, it seems lawmakers are trying to figure out how to curb infection rates. Earlier this week, a US Senator introduced a bill that would require all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test to take a domestic flight.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Is the US going to ban unvaccinated people from domestic flights?

Full coronavirus vaccine coverage for passengers could soon be compulsory on domestic flights in the United States under proposed legislation being introduced to Congress.Under the US Air Travel Public Safety Act, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Aviation Administration would be required to develop guidelines for airlines to check passengers vaccination status or confirm they had tested negative for coronavirus.Senator Diane Feinstein, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation was necessary to ensure the millions of airline passengers aren’t spreading the disease, particularly when young children remain ineligible to be vaccinated. “We know that air...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FAA
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
INFORUM

Other View: Future of local news getting needed boosts

Back when COVID-19 first took hold, prompting shutdowns and sparking fears and worse, Americans — en masse — turned to a reliable source of information, a source they had learned long ago they could trust and depend on: local newspapers. And, “News outlets rose to the challenge of informing communities,” as Brier Dudley, editor of the Seattle Times’ Save the Free Press Initiative, wrote in a column in July.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy