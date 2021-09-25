CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards’ Rui Hachimura to miss start of training camp

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 7 days ago

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is out indefinitely with an excused absence for personal reasons.

“Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp due to personal reasons,” the team said in a statement Saturday. “Hachimura’s absence has been excused and the team will provide further updates when appropriate.”

The Wizards open their first training camp with new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on Tuesday. Their first preseason game is on Oct. 5 at Houston and their regular-season opener is on Oct. 20 at Toronto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144zJh_0c7zvCH700
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Hachimura, 23, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga and is entering his third season in the nation’s capital.

He averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 57 games (all starts) last season and has career marks of 13.7 points and 5.8 boards in 105 games (all starts).

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

