TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Can you believe that some retailers already have Christmas decorations up?. We’ve all had discussions about how retailers seem to start earlier and earlier pushing holiday décor and even some holiday pricing and sales tactics. But that probably won’t be very effective this year. In fact, it is probably a good idea to start your holiday shopping now, not because you will find the best deals, but rather the condition of our supply chain for retail goods, especially ones that are produced in Asian countries is in dire condition.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO