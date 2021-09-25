CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266 final odds: Champions remain betting favorites, Diaz falls to underdog in Lawler rematch

By Eddie Mercado
Bloody Elbow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore UFC 266 gets going tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, let’s take a look at the closing betting odds and see what has changed since our midweek moneyline post. On the PPV main card, we’ve got the UFC’s featherweight king not budging as the betting favorite in the main event, with the women’s flyweight queen still being favored in the co-main. Then there’s that 17-year-old rematch going on, where a shadow boxing video prompted a fall into underdog territory. There’s a picture of the moneylines for each of this card’s matchups towards the bottom of the page.

