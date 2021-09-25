CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum Ilott Is Committing to IndyCar Next Year

By Fred Smith
Cover picture for the articleThis time last year, Callum Ilott was fighting Mick Schumacher for both a Formula 2 championship and the honor of showing their mutual employer, the Ferrari Driver Academy, that he was ready for a Formula 1 seat. Schumacher won that battle, he took the F1 seat at Haas, and Ilott was left waiting when the other two new seats on the grid went to Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda and well-funded chaos enthusiast Nikita Mazepin. Ilott sat out the 2021 season, knowing that an F2 championship over a weaker field would do him no good, and waited for the 2022 Formula 1 grid to open up. With that grid effectively complete, Ilott has chosen to focus on racing something else. Like former Haas F1 ace Romain Grosjean and former Marussia driver Alexander Rossi, he's chosen to take his talents to IndyCar.

