Callum Ilott Is Committing to IndyCar Next Year

Lando Norris was going to win this race. He built a huge lead on Lewis Hamilton over the first 30 laps, then defended well against Hamilton to keep him out of DRS range for the first five laps of a ten-lap run to the finish. Then, with Hamilton still a second and a half back, rain popped up. Both slid around the track, both got calls from their team to pit on the radio. Both passed the pit lane once without stopping. The next time by, Norris stayed out and Hamilton stopped. Hamilton came out 25 seconds back with three laps to go, but he won by nearly a minute. Norris struggled around the track as he sputtered to a seventh-place finish.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO