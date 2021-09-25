CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crown Season 5 to Arrive in Late 2022 — Plus, Watch a Greeting From New Queen Imelda Staunton

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago

And now, a message from the Queen… the new Queen, that is.

Netflix is giving us our first sneak peek at Season 5 of The Crown , with Imelda Staunton taking over the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II from Emmy winner Olivia Colman. In a new video released as part of Netflix’s “TUDUM” global fan event on Saturday, Staunton offered a greeting from the set of the royal drama.

We’ll have to wait quite some time to see Staunton take the throne, though: Netflix also announced that Season 5 of The Crown will premiere in November… 2022. That’s a full two years after Season 4, and it also means The Crown won’t be eligible for next year’s Emmys. (Which every other network and streamer will be happy to hear, we’re sure.)

The Crown is fresh off a big night at this year’s Emmys, taking home a total of 11 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama for Colman, Lead Actor in a Drama for Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Supporting Actress in a Drama for Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Supporting Actor in a Drama for Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip).

As per tradition, The Crown is completely revamping its cast for Season 5, since it’s covering a later era in Queen Elizabeth’s life. Along with Staunton as Elizabeth, the new cast will feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Jonny Lee Miller as UK Prime Minister John Major.

Comments / 0

CELEBRITIES
