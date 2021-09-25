Meghan Markle Re-wears Her Camel Coat on a Visit to the United Nations

P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School students in Harlem, New York City received a visit from two special guests on Friday morning. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan paid a visit to the central Harlem elementary school for an outdoor reading event where Meghan read from her debut children's book, The Bench. The Sussexes were joined by New York City Public Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter for the visit, meant to highlight the school's initiatives and to promote early literacy in young students. Harry and Meghan's visit to Harlem comes after the start of their three-day trip to New York City which began with a visit with Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family and Governor Kathy Hochul at the One World Observatory.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO