Meghan Markle Re-wears Her Camel Coat on a Visit to the United Nations

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Duchess Meghan have continued their NYC tour with a visit to the United Nations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed today during the 193-member world body's annual gathering of leaders, the U.N. General Assembly. The visit occurred ahead of the couple's appearance at the Global Citizen Live event, their first major joint appearance since leaving behind royal life.

