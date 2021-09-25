CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Pay-to-Win Cosmetics in Warzone History

By Ralston Dacanay
 7 days ago
This list ranking the most pay-to-win Warzone cosmetics is here to break down, reflect and chronicle some of the most inexplicable offerings to ever drop in Verdansk. Like most competitive shooters, Call of Duty: Warzone's devs and marketing teams strictly emphasize that none of their Weapon Blueprints, Vehicle Skins or Operator Variants are supposed to give players a competitive advantage. However, as shown in this list, there have been several times where that simply was not the case, intended or not.

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

