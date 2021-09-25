CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly 2021: How much do pro dancers get paid?

By Roisin O'Connor
The brand-new series of Strictly Come Dancing is underway, as the 2021 cast of celebrity contestants take their first steps on the dancefloor.

Contestants including McFly’s Tom Fletcher , comedian Robert Webb , actor Greg Wise and comedian Judi Love have been paired up with the Strictly professionals.

It’s worth remembering that we only see a fraction of the work the professional dancers, from Gorka Marquez to Oti Mabuse , do on the show.

Behind the scenes, they take part in a gruelling training schedule with their partners, which can take up to 14 hours a day, and also choreograph the routines themselves.

While the BBC has never confirmed each professional dancer’s salary, it has been widely reported that each one is paid a flat fee of between £35,000 to £50,000 to appear on the show.

However, each dancer gets several opportunities to top this up, on the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour as well as in stage shows, musicals and theatre productions.

Many of the professionals take part in P&O cruise tours, which can reportedly earn as much as £90,000 in just 12 weeks.

See the full list of Strictly contestants and find out who they're partnered up with here .

codelist.biz

Jennifer Lawrence: Here the pregnant woman shows her baby bump

A few weeks ago it became known that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant. The Oscar winner is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Her spokesman confirmed that. Now the actress proudly shows her baby bump. Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and husband CookeMaroneybecome parents for the first time. Jennifer herself did...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Hamster on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are SO Confident They Know Right Now

Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd see a hamster singing "Oh, Pretty Woman" on primetime television — but then, The Masked Singer came along. During the second part of the season 6 premiere, Masked Singer fans were officially introduced to Hamster, a puffy, orange-colored rodent who is definitely not messing around when it comes to their singing talent. Already we can tell that Hamster is going to be tough to beat with their bling-y ensemble and impressive showmanship. But who could this talented furry friend be? Let's take a look at what folks are saying.
TV SERIES
