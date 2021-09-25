CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Inter 2-2 Atalanta: Player ratings as Edin Dzeko rescues draw for Nerazzurri

By Max Cooper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter came from behind to rescue an important point on Saturday evening, drawing 2-2 with Atalanta in a topsy turvy game at San Siro. The Nerazzurri should have broken the deadlock in the opening two minutes, but Edin Dzeko missed the far post by a fraction with his guided finish. That wasted opportunity did not prove costly however, as the champions of Italy took the lead a couple of minutes later in emphatic style.

firstsportz.com

Serie A : Salernitana vs Atalanta player ratings as Atalanta score a late goal to win 1-0

Stadio Arechi is all set to witness a fierce encounter between Salernitana and Atalanta for their fourth match of Serie A 2021/22. Salernitana were currently placed in the bottom half of the points table with Atalanta. Salernitana haven’t won a single game yet and are yet to open their account. This match will play a crucial role for both the teams in order to climb up the points table.
SOCCER
BBC

Inter Milan 6-1 Bologna: Edin Dzeko scores twice as Serie A champions hit six

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Serie A champions Inter Milan hammered previously unbeaten Bologna. Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead early on from Denzel Dumfries' cross and Milan Skriniar headed in from Federico Dimarco's corner. Nicolo Barella and Matias Vecino added to the lead before the hour mark. Dzeko netted the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Dzeko: Inter Milan victory at Fiorentina proof of great team

Edin Dzeko hailed the character of Inter Milan for victory at Fiorentina. Dzeko struck as Inter stormed back from a goal down to win 3-1. He later said: “This victory is one of a great team, because we are a great team. We suffered a lot in the first half and fortunately it was only 1-0, as Fiorentina had a wonderful first half. They fell away a little after the break, but we were more complete as a team and scored those two goals to turn the game around."
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini: Inter Milan draw fair result

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was happy with their 2-2 draw with Inter Milan. Gasperini felt the point was a fair result for both teams. “Naturally, there were moments that went for one team, moments for the other, but everyone can agree this was a great game between two teams who only wanted to go for the win," Gasperini told DAZN.
SOCCER
Person
Federico Dimarco
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Matteo Darmian
Person
Alexis Sanchez
Person
Juan Musso
Reuters

Inter and Atalanta share spoils in San Siro thriller

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Inter Milan maintained their unbeaten record in Serie A with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Saturday that featured late drama as the champions missed a penalty and the visitors had a match-winning goal ruled out. A sublime Lautaro Martinez volley put Inter in front...
SOCCER
90min.com

Inter predicted lineup vs Atalanta - Serie A

Inter continue their Scudetto defence on Saturday with a tricky-looking encounter with Atalanta at San Siro - their second match against a member of Serie A's top six in a matter of days. The Nerazzurri secured a hard-fought victory on the road at Fiorentina on Tuesday night, coming from behind...
MLS
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Intermilan vs Atalanta player ratings as both sides play out a thrilling game of football to settle for a 2-2 draw

Inter Milan drew 2-2 with Atalanta in the Serie A in an absolute stunning game of football on Saturday night. Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts the early lead bit Atalanta made a comeback in the second half with goals from Malinovskiy and Toloi. Edin Dzeko then found the equaliser for Inter Milan before Federico Dimarco missed a penalty. Piccoli almost won it for Atalanta but VAR intervened to overrule the goal.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Inter 2-2 Atalanta in Serie A

Great game that Inter Milan and Atalanta of Bergamo gave us this afternoon. The two teams delivered on the field and played at the highest level to deliver a very exciting game. Inter falls to third place behind Milan and Napoli, while Atalanta remains in fifth place. Both teams will have UEFA Champions League matches in the middle of the week.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan player ratings as the Shakhtar secures an important draw at their home game in Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk at their home with good defensive tactics stop Inter Milan from securing a win. There were multiple occasions were Inter looked threatening, but lack of consistency in the attack created problems in the goal scoring chances. Here are the Player Ratings for the Champions League fixture between Shakhtar...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta score: Missed penalty, last-minute disallowed goal gives Atalanta deserved draw

Inter Milan and Atalanta put on a show on Saturday in Serie A action in a battle between two title contenders, with each taking a point in a wild 2-2 draw. The players gifted fans four goals from 40 shots in an enthralling contest that saw Inter need a second-half equalizer, while Atalanta thought they had won it late on a goal that was ruled offside.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Atalanta which allowed city rivals AC Milan to hold onto first place with their 2-1 win at Spezia in which Daniel Maldini continued a family dynasty. Champions Inter...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Galante: Dzeko perfect Inter Milan replacement for Lukaku

Former Inter Milan defender Fabio Galante is happy seeing Edin Dzeko prove his critics wrong. Dzeko arrived in the summer from Roma as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after his move to Chelsea. Galante told TMW: "I think criticising Dzeko is exaggerated, even for what he has done in recent...
SOCCER
Sports
kfgo.com

Soccer-Super sub Dzeko inspires Inter comeback win against Sassuolo

(Reuters) – Inter Milan substitute Edin Dzeko equalised a minute after coming on before winning the decisive penalty as the Italian champions came from behind to beat Sassuolo 2-1 and move into second place in Serie A on Saturday. Domenico Berardi’s penalty put the hosts in front midway through the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Dzeko pleased with role in Inter Milan victory at Sassuolo

Edin Dzeko was happy with his role in Inter Milan's 2-1 win at Sassuolo on Saturday. Within 30 seconds from jumping off the bench, the Bosnian had equalised, then he earned the winning penalty, which was converted by Lautaro Martinez. “We came on to make the difference, because that's what...
UEFA
The Independent

Atletico Madrid add to Barcelona’s woes while Inter Milan grab comeback win

Atletico Madrid heaped more misery on Barcelona as first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez saw Diego Simeone’s men cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.Atletico’s win saw them draw level with city rivals Real at the top of LaLiga while Barca’s season lurches deeper into crisis.Ronald Koeman demanded a reaction from the midweek Champions League loss at Benfica but watched helplessly as Lemar fired a 23rd-minute opener past Marc-Andre ter Stegen then Suarez added the second just before the break.Manu Sanchez grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage time as Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano...
SOCCER
90min.com

Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Player ratings as 10-man Bees pick up comfortable win

Shandon Baptiste's red card made life hard for Brentford, but they still had enough about them to secure a 2-0 win over a sloppy Wolves side on Saturday. The first half was the Ivan Toney show. The Brentford hitman opened the scoring from the penalty spot after being hauled down and he had the ball in the back of the net twice more, only to see those efforts correctly ruled out for offside and handball.
SOCCER
90min.com

PSG 2-1 Lyon: Player ratings as Mauro Icardi gives Parisians late win

A late Mauro Icardi header gave Paris Saint-Germain a dramatic comeback win over Lyon on Sunday night, as Mauricio Pochettino's side maintained their 100% start to the Ligue 1 season. The visitors started very brightly, although it was PSG who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half....
SOCCER

