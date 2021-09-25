How Gabe Jackson has looked so far through two games with the Seahawks

Given that Pete Carroll has shown that he is inept to make the necessary adjustments to keep pace with the current NFL, as well as Ken Norton just not being a good DC, including his time in Oakland, I believe it’s time for a major change. Russell Wilson has been carrying us for a while now, and it beginning to feel like we are wasting his prime years. I’m convinced that a new head coach and defensive coordinator is what is needed in Seattle. I just do not seeing any of these problems getting better. We could potentially band-aid them for a little and possibly even make the playoffs, but there are some philosophical changes that need to be made with the way we are coached and Pete is just not going to make them. The base defense, the deep deep zones, it’s just not going to work. It has been figured out by the rest of the league now, and what used to be a strength what feels like so long ago is a glaring weakness that I believe is beyond repair without someone new coming in. That being said, if someone like Joe Brady was able to come to Seattle, with a new DC that understands the new NFL I believe that we could dramatically improve.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO