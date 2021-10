As of Sept. 30 our area is again essentially unchanged. Moderate to severe drought is continuing to creep further into the northwest corner of the state and along the border with Oklahoma. These recent rains aren’t reflected in this report. Fall crop harvest is well underway, however, these recent rains have at least temporarily halted progress. It’s the same story for wheat but these rains are just what the 2021 wheat crop ordered. The six to ten-day outlook (Oct. 6-10) indicates above normal temperatures (greater than 50% chance) and below normal precipitation. The eight to 14-day outlook (Oct. 5-14) indicates more of the same with a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. Last week we discussed the value and need to increase organic matter. This week, how can we increase organic matter levels in the soil?

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO