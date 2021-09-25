Vin Diesel Is Giving the People What They Want in Major ‘Riddick’ Teaser

Sure, follower counts don’t necessarily mean all that much in the grand scheme of things. Still, you don’t climb to 74.2 million followers without kicking some serious a$* at your job. Just ask Vin Diesel. With the hype starting to die down surrounding the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” series, the action legend is showing fans he’s got much more up his sleeve. “Riddick” fans will want to pay especially close attention to this news…

Vin Diesel Takes to Instagram to Throw Fans a Bone

As per IMDb, “Riddick” premiered back in 2013 with an R-rating. The action-packed sci-fi thriller followed Vin Diesel’s Riddick character as he battled the elements on a “sun-scorched planet.” Donning his steampunk glasses, Riddick also took on an alien race of predators. If you need a quick refresh, you can access the red band trailer here.

In his latest Instagram post, Vin Diesel is clearly costumed for something. Though the caption doesn’t say it directly, the hints seem pretty clear: “Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are… Let’s just say Furia may be closer than you think. #Riddick“

The actor looks more prehistoric than futuristic handling a mammoth-sized bone. It seems an alien gobbled his shirt, and a small head wound is also notably present. The background is made up of red rock, reminiscent of the caves you would catch neanderthals in.

Catch the first look right here:

VD Can’t Escape the Family Meme

Despite the fan excitement for a re-vamp of Vin Diesel’s “Riddick,” it seems the star just cannot escape meme culture. His comment section is flooded with a continuance of the family meme that first emerged from his time in the “Fast and Furious” series. Don’t believe me? Go see for yourself. Thousands of comments simply state “family” and Twitter users continue to share different variations of the joke.

The joke comes from his character’s quotes of “What’s real is family” and “You don’t turn your back on family.”

One of Vin Diesel’s lesser-known roles actually involves him playing a top military operative-turned-nanny. The 2005 comedy was named “The Pacifier.” It shows his Navy SEAL Shane Wolfe character in all sorts of family-related debacles from changing dirty diapers to conflicts with a jerk for a wrestling instructor. Knowledge of this role just makes the meme that much funnier.

At the end of the day, the jokes seem to be made in good fun. Even Jimmy Fallon joined in with a Tonight Show skit about a Vin Diesel-hosted podcast.

You can catch it here: