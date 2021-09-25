CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vin Diesel Is Giving the People What They Want in Major ‘Riddick’ Teaser

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsdbC_0c7ztdz200

Sure, follower counts don’t necessarily mean all that much in the grand scheme of things. Still, you don’t climb to 74.2 million followers without kicking some serious a$* at your job. Just ask Vin Diesel. With the hype starting to die down surrounding the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” series, the action legend is showing fans he’s got much more up his sleeve. “Riddick” fans will want to pay especially close attention to this news…

Vin Diesel Takes to Instagram to Throw Fans a Bone

As per IMDb, “Riddick” premiered back in 2013 with an R-rating. The action-packed sci-fi thriller followed Vin Diesel’s Riddick character as he battled the elements on a “sun-scorched planet.” Donning his steampunk glasses, Riddick also took on an alien race of predators. If you need a quick refresh, you can access the red band trailer here.

In his latest Instagram post, Vin Diesel is clearly costumed for something. Though the caption doesn’t say it directly, the hints seem pretty clear: “Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are… Let’s just say Furia may be closer than you think. #Riddick

The actor looks more prehistoric than futuristic handling a mammoth-sized bone. It seems an alien gobbled his shirt, and a small head wound is also notably present. The background is made up of red rock, reminiscent of the caves you would catch neanderthals in.

Catch the first look right here:

VD Can’t Escape the Family Meme

Despite the fan excitement for a re-vamp of Vin Diesel’s “Riddick,” it seems the star just cannot escape meme culture. His comment section is flooded with a continuance of the family meme that first emerged from his time in the “Fast and Furious” series. Don’t believe me? Go see for yourself. Thousands of comments simply state “family” and Twitter users continue to share different variations of the joke.

The joke comes from his character’s quotes of “What’s real is family” and “You don’t turn your back on family.”

One of Vin Diesel’s lesser-known roles actually involves him playing a top military operative-turned-nanny. The 2005 comedy was named “The Pacifier.” It shows his Navy SEAL Shane Wolfe character in all sorts of family-related debacles from changing dirty diapers to conflicts with a jerk for a wrestling instructor. Knowledge of this role just makes the meme that much funnier.

At the end of the day, the jokes seem to be made in good fun. Even Jimmy Fallon joined in with a Tonight Show skit about a Vin Diesel-hosted podcast.

You can catch it here:

Comments / 4

Related
ComicBook

Vin Diesel Teases New Riddick Movie Is "Closer Than You Think"

Vin Diesel is at the center of a number of beloved franchises, either as an actor, producer, or some combination of the two. Among them is The Chronicles of Riddick, a franchise that spun out of Diesel's role in 2000's Pitch Black. The adventures of the mercenary antihero have been chronicled in several movies, video games, novelizations, and motion comics, and fans have been curious to see if it could spin out into yet another installment. Over the weekend, Diesel appeared to give fans hope, taking to Instagram to share an old photo of himself as Riddick. The caption reveals that Diesel had an "incredible meeting", and that Furya, the long-planned fourth film in the franchise, is "maybe closer than you think."
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Vin Diesel: New contribution stirs anticipation for the upcoming action blockbusters

If you want to be successful and want to maintain it, you have to work hard. This also applies to film stars with several million in their bank accounts and one hit after another. Dwayne Johnson is commonly known for the sheer number of projects he is working on and planning. Vin Diesel cannot complain about boredom at the moment. He currently has several projects on his schedule such as “Fast & Furious 10” and he is also involved in the “Avatar” sequels by James Cameron.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Diesel Says “Riddick 4” Is Getting ‘Closer’

Vin Diesel has given a brief update on a potential fourth film in the “Riddick” franchise. The actor posted a photo of himself from the third film and included the caption: “Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are… Let’s just say Furia may be closer than you think. #Riddick”.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Jimmy Fallon
wegotthiscovered.com

How Much Did Vin Diesel Get Paid For Groot?

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has featured a slew of interesting characters over the course of just two movies. Many fans would argue that none is more interesting than the universally beloved Groot, and they’re not wrong. Over the course of just a few MCU films, the tree-like humanoid has grown from an adult to a baby to a teenager, yet his speech hasn’t evolved much outside of “I am Groot.” He also boasts fantastic powers and some of the most iconic movie moments in the entire MCU.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jordana Brewster Describes How Vin Diesel Is ‘A Big Brother’ For Her, Proving Fast And Furious Really Is About Family

When one thinks about the Fast & Furious franchise, two works should immediately spring to mind: cars and family. Most of the action in this blockbuster film series revolves around vehicular mayhem, but the Fast & Furious movies have also continually highlighted the importance of family, whether it’s through shared blood or close bonds forged through this crazy journey we call life. For Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel, who play Mia and Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious world, respectively, that special tie extends past their cinematic characters, with the former looking the latter like a big brother.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Vin Diesel’s biggest sci-fi disaster where pretty much everything went wrong

In the 2000s, Vin Diesel established itself as a kind of hit guarantee for mid-budget genre films. He couldn’t power up expensive productions away from the mainstream to surprise successes. Examples: Fast and Furious, Triple xXx or Riddick. Sometimes the shot backfired, for example in Babylon AD, the today at 10:25 pm on RTL Nitro runs.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Vindiesel#Twitter
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
mixmag.net

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now via N.A.A.F.I. Garnering critical acclaim for their previous work, Angel-Ho is bravely communicating the complexities of queerness in an African setting, aiming to challenge the conventions of gender and sexuality through audio-visual performance. Read this next: Taahliah's fearless creativity fuses...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

229K+
Followers
23K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy