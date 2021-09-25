Dr. Freddie Fu remembered as 'a pioneer and visionary in our field'

Sympathy, condolences and tributes echoed from all corners of the sports and medicine world following Friday’s news of the death of Dr. Freddie H. Fu, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon who created the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s sports medicine program.

Fu was 70. He also was Pitt’s sports teams physician for some 30 years.

Former Pittsburgh Pirate star Andrew McCutchen had spoken with Fu less than a month ago, according to a post on Twitter late Friday night.

“Thank you for what you did for my knee and my career,” McCutchen wrote. “My heart hurts knowing your life was cut short due to cancer.”

“The University of Pittsburgh has lost one of its finest members,” said University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher in a statement.

“Freddie was known worldwide as a brilliant orthopaedic surgeon and a leader in the field of sports medicine. He was also a committed teacher and mentor, and he leaves behind a global community of former students, residents and colleagues who continue to heal and reshape medicine.”

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Fu was a large part of Pittsburgh’s burgeoning “eds & meds” reputation in education and medicine.

And while Fu’s work in athletics brought tweets from well-known athletes, thousands of social media messages also came from local and regional residents who’d benefited over the years from his expertise.

“So many athletes, performers, actors and everyday people — including me — count their blessing for being able to see him for an ailment, big or small,” tweeted David Vorp, associate dean at Pitt’s Swanson School of Engineering.

Fu founded Western Pennsylvania’s first sports medicine program in 1986 in a small suite near Pitt’s main campus.

In 2000, after outgrowing a second, bigger location, the UPMC Center for Sports Medicine moved into a newly built 37,000-square-foot building on Pittsburgh’s South Side, within the 60 acres now known as the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Largely envisioned and designed by Dr. Fu, the first-of-its-kind compound combined the resources of a major academic health system with professional and collegiate sports programs, encompassing the indoor and outdoor football training facilities of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers and the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dr. Lynn Snyder-Mackler, a clinical researcher in sports and orthopaedic rehabilitation in Delaware, wrote that “Freddie’s academic progeny lead orthopedics in virtually every country in the world.”

Below, a few social media posts from those whose lives Fu touched:

“Dr. Freddie Fu was a pioneer and visionary in our field — brilliant surgeon, energetic teacher, dedicated researcher, and great friend/mentor to so many,” wrote officials from the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Alabama. The center was founded by one of the nation’s top sports physicians, Dr. James Andrews.