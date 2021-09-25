CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why The New Generation Of Investors Is More Serious, Informed Than It May Appear

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A flood of first-time investors poured into the market during the pandemic, and a surge in popularity of investments like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has some experienced investors questioning the approach of the new generation. Barry Metzger, managing director and head of Schwab Trading and Education, said this week that the group he calls Generation Investor isn’t nearly as uninformed and impulsive as the meme stock headlines suggest.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's Why Axie Infinity Is Launching A Decentralized Exchange

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based gaming start-up Axie Infinity has launched a new decentralized exchange called Axies. The new product, which Sky Maven launched on Friday, will help in the trading of tokens used within its ecosystem. The firm aims to bridge the developing gaming world with the market for decentralized...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Just How Bad Was September For The Stock Market?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) finished the month of September down 4.8%. While that’s far from a stock market crash, the September pullback was notable for several reasons. The Numbers: September was not only the worst month of 2021, it was also the worst month for the S&P...
STOCKS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Stocks#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Generation Investor
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included FAANG stock picks and aerospace and automotive giants. COVID-19 vaccine makers and a couple of meme stocks were among the bearish calls seen. Another volatile week capped off the month of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Axie Infinity Rises More Than 37% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity’s (CRYPTO: AXS) price has increased 37.29% over the past 24 hours to $99.87. Over the past week, AXS has experienced an uptick of over 48.0%, moving from $66.63 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $98.49. The chart below compares the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Magnolia Oil & Gas Insider Trades $122M In Company Stock

John B Walker, Director at Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that John B Walker exercised options to purchase 4,608,218 Magnolia Oil & Gas shares for $0 on September 28. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $16.38 to raise a total of $122,850,000 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

A Look Into Levi Strauss Price Over Earnings

Right now, Levi Strauss Inc. (NYSE:LEVI) share price is at $24.96, after a 1.84% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 5.81%, but in the past year, increased by 66.29%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Halliburton

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $23.64 versus the current price of Halliburton at 21.8661, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Halliburton...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For RPM International

In the current market session, RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is trading at $78.74, after a 1.40% increase. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 3.77%, and in the past year, by 6.75%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ault Global Holdings Insider Makes $3.6M Stock Purchase

Milton C. Ault Iii, at Ault Global Holdings (AMEX:DPW), made a large insider buy on September 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Iii purchased 1,500,000 shares of Ault Global Holdings at at prices ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. The total transaction amounted to $3,615,210.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep: Putting A Bow On The S&P 500 In Q3

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Dollar Tree Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dollar Tree. The company has an average price target of $101.14 with a high of $116.00 and a low of $95.00.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy