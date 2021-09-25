Why The New Generation Of Investors Is More Serious, Informed Than It May Appear
A flood of first-time investors poured into the market during the pandemic, and a surge in popularity of investments like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has some experienced investors questioning the approach of the new generation. Barry Metzger, managing director and head of Schwab Trading and Education, said this week that the group he calls Generation Investor isn’t nearly as uninformed and impulsive as the meme stock headlines suggest.www.benzinga.com
