How Afghanistan’s security forces lost the war

By Susannah George
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding Afghanistan’s national security forces was one of the most ambitious and expensive aspects of two decades of U.S.-led war. The United States spent billions of dollars training and equipping police, soldiers and special forces. Despite years of warnings from U.S. and Afghan officials, successive U.S. administrations pledged that the Afghan military was capable of defending the country. President Biden said the Afghan military was “as well-equipped as any army in the world” just a month before its collapse.

