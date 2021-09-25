CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

An Old Man’s Regrets

By Nolo Segundo
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never learned to welcome a soul. Fear of betrayal, fear of falling short. So I never learned how to be a Dad. Her tense, waiting thighs. The smile behind her eyes.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soul Screwed Series

Q&A: Is it wrong that I sometimes regret having my children?

An individual in my book club did a questionnaire last week asking us, “Have you ever wished your child didn’t exist? Do you find yourself resenting motherhood?” It was a shockingly large number that raised their hands. I haven't been able to mentally move on from the conversation and it's a guilty feeling I admit. I am a mother of five children. Four under the age of 12, my youngest is 16 months, and my oldest is 15 years old. I'm a stay-at-home mother, happily married, and healthy. I know I should be more grateful. But I admit that I do regret becoming a mom. It's not that I don't love my children because I'd die for them. But it doesn't stop me from wondering what if - I'm definitely no Angela Yates. I just get so tired and drained. I find myself on many occasions wishing I could go out or do something diffrent. Is this normal? Does it make me less of a woman or mother because I have these thoughts? I'll choose to keep my identity private because I know there will be trolls. -WonderWoman.
InspireMore

‘Are you her nanny?’ ‘Did you kidnap her?’: Single black mom adopts 2 white siblings, ‘Love goes beyond skin color’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Let’s start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren’t biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a foster mom.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodmenproject.com

She Wanted To Stop Being the Responsible, Good Daughter

At 13 years old, Naila realized that happiness is like an alien disease to her. She’s so used to hardship that her body didn’t know how to handle anything else. Every day after class, Naila helped her mother sell meat at the public market. On the weekends, while her classmates went on trips, picnics, or family restaurants, she did chores at home. Then she’d help her mother do other people’s chores in other people’s homes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Of Falling#Ballroom#Calves#An Old Man
goodmenproject.com

When Love Dies

“Falling out of love” in a marriage occurs in identifiable phases that happen before the decision to divorce is made. There are things partners can do after becoming disappointed, disillusioned, and disaffected in a marriage, but before deciding to divorce. Partners can learn to examine their expectations of marriage, communicate...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘My 9-year-old said, ‘I want to eat something I used to. I like to remember how strong I had to be.’: Foster mom shares heartbreaking story of son’s trauma, ‘We must not give up on our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My cousin is a foster parent with five children. She and her husband recently adopted four out of the five siblings! It has been a joy to watch her in this journey, just like it was a joy watching her grow up.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
goodmenproject.com

9 Compliments Guys Would Love To Hear From Their Partner

Everyone, regardless of gender, loves getting compliments. Many women, on the other hand, find it difficult to compliment men. The desire for compliments isn’t limited to women; guys also need them. As for males, it seems to me that they take compliments differently than women. This is why you should...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

Is Your Partner Cheating, or Are You Just Paranoid?

Maybe it happens when you’re out with friends. Your partner hasn’t texted you in a while, and you’ve been out for hours. You wonder why they haven’t bothered to check in. Or maybe it happens when you’re looking through their phone. You’re about to navigate to Grubhub to order yourselves...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

It isn't the woman's fault when a married man kisses her

He kissed me once or twice, and then he never spoke to me again. A couple shares a whispered secret between them.Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash. I kissed a married man. To be more specific, he kissed me. He was a trusted family friend and someone I’d known for many years. Sure, I had a crush on him for as long as I could remember, but I didn’t know better.
B93

Lady Friend Hugs My Husband All The Time… He Says ‘They Are Huggers

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Guys, we have a certain couple that comes over all the time and we hang out with. Well, I've been noticing that the lady FRIEND always HUGS my HUSBAND. I mean always. I asked my husband if he noticed this as well and he said...'THEY ARE HUGGERS!' He says the guy hugs you sometimes. I don't know why it bothers me, but I guess I should leave it alone??
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: A father's memories don't admit flaws

My father has realized his memory is failing and is using this to whitewash his questionable parenting skills. Now I have no closure or recourse on events like his racist outburst of 2012 that led me to a very awkward Thanksgiving in a house full of people I did not know.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy