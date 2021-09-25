Previewing The Chargers Upcoming Matchup With The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking less mighty and more vulnerable just three games into the season. On Sunday, the Chiefs suffered only their third division loss (vs Chargers 30-24) against the AFC West since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018. Last week, the Chiefs fell to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, 36-35. The cool kid persona this team and coaching staff have adopted over the last couple of years is finally catching up to them. Had the Browns possessed a top 10 caliber quarterback in their Week 1 matchup, the Chiefs might be 0-3 right now instead of 1-2.

