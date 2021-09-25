CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previewing The Chargers Upcoming Matchup With The Chiefs

By Chase Bendel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviewing The Chargers Upcoming Matchup With The Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-1 after their first two games of the season. There are a lot of different positives and negatives that we can take from these two games. The Chargers are traveling to Kansas City to play the Chiefs this Sunday in arguably their most difficult matchup of the season. It is considered one of the more exciting matchups of the week with two explosive offenses led by two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes.

