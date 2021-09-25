Bianca Belair Reveals When She Found Out About WWE SummerSlam Match Against Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair had almost no time to prepare for her SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch. After being off television since May 2020 following her pregnancy announcement, Becky Lynch returned at WWE SummerSlam and defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a lightning-quick 26-seconds. Belair was originally supposed to face Sasha Banks in a rematch of their WrestleMania main event, but The Boss was pulled from the event due to unforeseen circumstances.www.fightful.com
