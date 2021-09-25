Bianca Belair Reveals When She Found Out About WWE SummerSlam Match Against Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is back on the road with the pro wrestling juggernaut after taking time out to start a family and is now back, and feeling better than ever. The fighting Irish woman appears to have made all the right moves for staying in shape as she embarked on a blessed phase in her life, staying active during her pregnancy and keeping an eye on the current goings in WWE, but she also feels that precious time at home with daughter Roux was the X-factor that made all the difference to her mental and physical health as she trained for an epic return.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO