Doja Cat Launches New Beauty Line In Collaboration With BH Cosmetics

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat has joined the ranks of celebrities launching their own beauty lines as she teams up with BH Cosmetics for her first-ever makeup collection. Speaking with Allure, the "You Right" rapper revealed that the new line has been a full-circle moment for her, as the first pallet she had ever bought had been from BH Cosmetics at the age of 14.

