Indie-pop impresario Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers wow the crowd at a sold-out Anthem

By Mark Jenkins
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleachers frontman and mastermind Jack Antonoff is a pop-music production ace with an impressive client list, but that doesn’t mean he’s more comfortable in the studio than onstage. Friday night at the Anthem, Antonoff confidently led his band — well, one of his bands — through a mostly rollicking 95-minute set. He and five nimble multi-instrumentalists galvanized a full house of listeners who were, the singer-guitarist exulted, “the most people we have ever played for.”

www.washingtonpost.com

